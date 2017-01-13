Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Questionable for Saturday
Valentine (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.
Valentine is one of three Bulls currently dealing with an illness, and it looks as though he will be a game-time decision based on how he is feeling prior to tip-off. With Jimmy Butler also questionable with an illness, the Bulls could be light on backcourt depth if both are ultimately ruled out.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out Thursday vs. Knicks•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Provides career-high 19 points Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will play Tuesday vs. Wizards•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out again Monday vs. Thunder•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Hopeful to play Monday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Won't play against Cavaliers on Wednesday•