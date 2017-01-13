Valentine (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Valentine is one of three Bulls currently dealing with an illness, and it looks as though he will be a game-time decision based on how he is feeling prior to tip-off. With Jimmy Butler also questionable with an illness, the Bulls could be light on backcourt depth if both are ultimately ruled out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola