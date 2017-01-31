Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Sent back to D-League on Monday
Valentine was assigned to the D-League on Monday, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Valentine didn't see the floor during his day-long stint with the Bulls. He'll head back to the D-League's Windy City Bulls, where he posted 24 points (8-22 FG, 8-14 3Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals across 37 minutes in his last game. Valentine will likely bounce back and forth between the NBA and the D-League, and probably will only see rotational minutes for the Bulls if there's a significant injury.
