Valentine will remain with the Windy City Bulls through at least Saturday, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

The rookie was sent down to the D-League on Monday, and the plan is for him to remain there as the Windy City Bulls play three games in four nights, beginning with Wednesday's matchup against the Long Island Nets. Valentine will likely return to the Bulls following Saturday evening's tilt against the Westchester Knicks.

