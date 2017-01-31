Bulls' Denzel Valentine: To remain in D-League through Saturday
Valentine will remain with the Windy City Bulls through at least Saturday, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.
The rookie was sent down to the D-League on Monday, and the plan is for him to remain there as the Windy City Bulls play three games in four nights, beginning with Wednesday's matchup against the Long Island Nets. Valentine will likely return to the Bulls following Saturday evening's tilt against the Westchester Knicks.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Sent back to D-League on Monday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Back from D-League•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Headed to D-League•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Plays five minutes in return from illness•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Available Saturday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Questionable for Saturday•