Valentine (ankle) will play in Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Jimmy Butler (illness) and Dwyane Wade (rest) set to miss Tuesday's game, coach Fred Hoiberg will be forced to give significant minutes to his bench players, and Valentine will be a beneficiary. The 23-year-old has played in 23 games this season, averaging 2.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 11.0 minutes per game.