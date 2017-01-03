Valentine (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After playing a combined four minutes in the Bulls' preceding seven games, Valentine entered the rotation Monday against the Hornets and saw his first significant run in a while, contributing nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 18 minutes. However, he was forced to exit after spraining his left ankle, and the Bulls quickly determined it was severe enough to sideline him for at least one game. Valentine saw the increased run at point guard Monday with Rajon Rondo recently being exiled from the rotation, but the rookie's absence Wednesday could allow either Rondo or Isaiah Canaan to reenter the mix.