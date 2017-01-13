Bulls' Doug McDermott: Coming off bench Thursday vs. Knicks
McDermott will come off the bench Thursday against the Knicks, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
McDermott will return to the bench as Paul Zipser makes his first career start Thursday night. Jimmy Butler (illness) will miss his second straight contest so McDermott will still see plenty of minutes off the bench. However, if Butler continues to miss time, McDermott will likely have plenty of opportunities to return to the starting lineup.
