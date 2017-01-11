McDermott started at small forward and provided four points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes in a 101-99 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

With the Bulls holding out Jimmy Butler (illness), Dwyane Wade (rest) and Nikola Mirotic (illness), McDermott was expected to serve as a primary scoring option for the Bulls while moving into the starting five, but he floundered mightily. Butler is uncertain to play Thursday against the Knicks, which could keep McDermott in a starting role for another game, but it will be difficult to trust him as a DFS option after this disappointing performance. As a player whose production is highly dependent on three-point shooting, there will likely be significant variance in McDermott's stat lines from game to game.

