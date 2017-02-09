McDermott posted four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one assist in 17 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 123-92 loss against the Warriors.

McDermott was on his way to more minutes with Paul Zipser (ankle) checking out early, but he picked up three quick fouls to keep him nailed to the bench. If Jimmy Butler (heel) and Dwyane Wade (illness) need to miss more time, McDermott could have some short-term fantasy appeal.