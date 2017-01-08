McDermott scored 17 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 38 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 123-118 overtime win over the Raptors.

It was his first double-double of the season and fifth game with double-digit points, as McDermott is starting to see more minutes and display some consistency off the Bulls' bench. He's still only averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2,0 threes over the stretch, though, so barring an injury that might open up a starting spot for him, he's likely best left on the waiver wire in everything but very deep fantasy formats.