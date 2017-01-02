McDermott will draw a spot start at shooting guard in Monday's game versus the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The start will be the young sharp-shooters first of the season. He is getting the nod due to Dwyane Wade being sidelined. He has averaged 27.5 minutes per game since returning from an 11 game absence on Dec. 8, and should be in line for an even heavier workload Monday.