Bulls' Doug McDermott: Draws start Friday
McDermott will start Friday against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
McDermott will be joined by rookie Paul Zipser in comprising Chicago's starting wing tandem Friday, when both Dwayne Wade and Jimmy Butler will come off the bench for disciplinary reasons. Despite that promotion and the turmoil surrounding the Bulls, McDermott may be hard-pressed to exceed his usual 25.3 minutes per game, so fantasy owners shouldn't shift their expectations of him much.
