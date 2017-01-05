McDermott will move back to the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

McDermott drew the spot start Monday with Dwyane Wade (knees) sitting out, logging a big workload of 30 minutes. However, with Wade back in the starting five, McDermott will head back to the bench and should see a slight dip in playing time, although he'll still operate as one of the first wings off the bench and should remain a decent part of the team's regular rotation.