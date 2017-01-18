McDermott registered seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during a 99-98 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

McDermott followed up his 31-point outing on Sunday with a disappointing seven points against Dallas. He struggled with his shot and failed to get to the free throw line after attempting 11 free throws in the 31-point outburst. Other than the one big game, he has played pretty poorly lately. After he scored in double figures in five straight games from late December to early January, McDermott has now scored in single digits in five of the last six games.