Bulls' Doug McDermott: Plays 30 minutes in return from one-game absence
McDermott (shin) returned to the court and registered seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds across 30 minutes during a 101-99 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday.
McDermott returned from a one-game absence and was quite unproductive considering he was given 30 minutes. Minutes haven't equated to production for McDermott in December, as he is averaging 26.8 minutes per game so far this month and averaging just 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He hasn't shown an ability to be consistently productive quite yet this season.
