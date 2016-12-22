McDermott registered 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Wizards.

McDermott has gotten more aggressive over the past two games as he's scored in double figures in consecutive games for the first time since early in the season. His 23 field goal attempts over the last two games are also the most he's had over a two-game stretch since October. His minutes are locked in at 25.8 per game so far this month, and with that kind of playing time, it wouldn't be surprising if he starts to score a bit more for Chicago.