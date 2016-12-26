McDermott is dealing with a shin injury and won't play in Monday's game against the Pacers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott missed 11 games earlier in the season with a concussion and it appears the injury bug has struck again, as he's now dealing with a shin injury. He'll sit out Monday, but should be considered day-to-day following the Bulls' matchup with the Pacers. The injury isn't expected to keep him out for an extended period of time, but Denzel Valentine and Nikola Mirotic should pick up some extra minutes off the bench in his absence.