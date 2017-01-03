McDermott started and posted 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 30 minutes during a 118-111 victory against the Hornets on Monday.

McDermott got his first start of the season as Dwyane Wade (knees) was sidelined. McDermott has played at least 29 minutes in the last four games, but hasn't produced a whole lot in that stretch, with averages of 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.3 assists per game. Wade isn't expected to miss much time, so McDermott could move back to the bench Wednesday against Cleveland.