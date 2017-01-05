McDermott scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 32 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 106-94 win over the Cavs.

With Dwyane Wade returning to the starting lineup after sitting out Monday's game to rest his knees, McDermott resumed his role off the bench. He still managed to log 32 minutes thanks to his early hot hand. The Creighton product was a perfect 6-6 from the field and 3-3 from deep in the first half, but he failed to record a field goal in the second despite the win.