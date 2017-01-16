Bulls' Doug McDermott: Scores career-high 31 versus Grizzlies
McDermott scored 31 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT) to go along with six rebounds, one block and one steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 victory over the Grizzlies.
Though McDermott came off the bench, he led the team in scoring and shot attempts en route to a new career high in that category. The third-year forward has been quite effective in recent times, but the four-game stretch of futility he experienced prior to Sunday's outburst indicate that he can still get lost in the shuffle at times when the Bulls have their full complement of players available to contribute.
More News
-
Bulls' Doug McDermott: Coming off bench Thursday vs. Knicks•
-
Bulls' Doug McDermott: Disappoints while entering starting five•
-
Bulls' Doug McDermott: Starting Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Doug McDermott: Double-double off bench Saturday•
-
Bulls' Doug McDermott: Scores 17 off bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Doug McDermott: Expects to return to bench Wednesday•