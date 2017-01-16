McDermott scored 31 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT) to go along with six rebounds, one block and one steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

Though McDermott came off the bench, he led the team in scoring and shot attempts en route to a new career high in that category. The third-year forward has been quite effective in recent times, but the four-game stretch of futility he experienced prior to Sunday's outburst indicate that he can still get lost in the shuffle at times when the Bulls have their full complement of players available to contribute.