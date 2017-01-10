McDermott will get the start Tuesday against the Wizards, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

As expected, McDermott will get the nod at small forward, stepping in for Jimmy Butler, who will not play Tuesday due to illness. The Bulls are also without Dwyane Wade (rest) and Nikola Mirotic (illness), so McDermott should be in line for a heavy minutes load, making him an attractive option in daily contests, as well as a strong short-term add in season-long formats, as coach Fred Hoiberg intimated that Butler may be held out again on Thursday against New York.