McDermott (shin) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Fred Hoiberg of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott missed Monday's contest versus the Pacers with a shin injury, but it appears to be just a minor ailment, as he's good to go after just a one-game absence. The Bulls didn't release anything mentioning a minutes restriction for McDermott, so he should be a full go and will likely see playing time around his season average of 25.3 minutes per game while working behind Jimmy Butler at small forward.