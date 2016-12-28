Bulls' Doug McDermott: Will play Wednesday vs. Nets
McDermott (shin) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Fred Hoiberg of ESPN.com reports.
McDermott missed Monday's contest versus the Pacers with a shin injury, but it appears to be just a minor ailment, as he's good to go after just a one-game absence. The Bulls didn't release anything mentioning a minutes restriction for McDermott, so he should be a full go and will likely see playing time around his season average of 25.3 minutes per game while working behind Jimmy Butler at small forward.
