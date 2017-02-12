McDermott will start at small forward in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

The Bulls are without Jimmy Butler (heel), Dwyane Wade (wrists), Nikola Mirotic (back) and Paul Zipser (ankle, illness) for Sunday's game, so as one of the few healthy wings left standing, McDermott will be appointed into the starting five. While the promotion should come with an expanded workload, McDermott's DFS upside is somewhat limited, as he typically only contributes in terms of scoring and three-pointers. He's averaging a meager 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks in 24.0 minutes per game on the season.