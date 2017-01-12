Bulls' Dwyane Wade: All signs point to return Thursday
Wade is expected to play Thursday against the Knicks, Jonah Ballow of NYKnicks.com reports.
Wade was held out to rest Tuesday against the Wizards, but the plan all along has been for him to return to action Thursday night. The Knicks are off Friday before facing another back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday, and it remains to be seen if Wade will be held out of either of those contests.
