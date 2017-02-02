Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Efficient from floor in road win

Wade finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 128-100 win against the Thunder.

Wade is averaging 21.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.3 steals over his past six games. The veteran is enjoying his best and most consistent stretch of the season and fantasy owners are happy to go along for the ride.