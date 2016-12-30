Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Expected to play in back-to-back set
Wade is expected to play Saturday against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Wade has been dealing with a migraine that caused him blurred vision and forced him out of Wednesday's game against the Nets. The Chicago guard appears to be back to normal; he's participating in Friday's matchup against Indiana and intends to play in the Bulls' back-to-back set including Saturday's tilt against Milwaukee.
