Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Expected to play in back-to-back set

Wade is expected to play Saturday against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wade has been dealing with a migraine that caused him blurred vision and forced him out of Wednesday's game against the Nets. The Chicago guard appears to be back to normal; he's participating in Friday's matchup against Indiana and intends to play in the Bulls' back-to-back set including Saturday's tilt against Milwaukee.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola