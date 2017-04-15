Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Expected to play normal role
Wade is not expected to face a minutes restrictions to begin the postseason, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Wade returned from injury to play the final three games of the regular season, but he played just 25, 22 and 22 minutes, respectively, in those contests. With a few days of rest prior to Sunday's Game 1, Wade will return to his normal workload, and coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that the veteran will likely play "a little over 30 minutes."
More News
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play 18-to-22 minutes Monday•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Scores 14 in Saturday's return•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Elbow feels good•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play on minute restriction Saturday•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Restriction expected if active Saturday•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...