Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Expected to play normal role

Wade is not expected to face a minutes restrictions to begin the postseason, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Wade returned from injury to play the final three games of the regular season, but he played just 25, 22 and 22 minutes, respectively, in those contests. With a few days of rest prior to Sunday's Game 1, Wade will return to his normal workload, and coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that the veteran will likely play "a little over 30 minutes."