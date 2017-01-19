Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Expects to play both ends of back-to-back
Wade is expected to play both ends of the Bulls' upcoming back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
To date, Wade has been held out of one half of most back-to-backs, but coach Fred Hoiberg said the veteran is planning to play both Friday in Atlanta and Saturday against the Kings. After a strong month of December, Wade has struggled a bit in January, shooting just 38.9 percent from the floor over the last six contests.
