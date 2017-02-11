Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Falls hard on wrists in Friday's game

Wade (wrists) returned to the lineup Friday against the Suns, but fell hard on his wrists in the second half and was wearing ice packs after the game, ESPNChicago's Nick Friedell reports.

Wade said after the game he was not expecting to have an X-ray on Saturday, but this is worth watching. If Wade is forced back to the shelf, Michael Carter-Williams and Paul Zipser could see some added run and short-term fantasy appeal.