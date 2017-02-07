Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Game-high 31 points in Monday win

Wade tallied 31 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes in Monday's 112-107 win over the Kings.

Starting at small forward for a second straight game in place of Jimmy Butler (heel), Wade led all scorers while eclipsing the 30-point mark for the third time in the last eight games. He came through at the most crucial juncture as well, scoring 11 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and tallying the last seven overall for the Bulls. He's tallied a 50 percent or better success rate from the floor in four of his last six contests, with Monday's 66.7 percent success rate serving as his season-best figure. If Butler is unable to take the floor on Wednesday night versus the Warriors, Wade could certainly be in a prime spot for outstanding production once again in what should be a fast-paced affair.