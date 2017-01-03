Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Game-time decision Wednesday vs. Cavaliers

Wade (knee) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt with the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bulls held Wade out of Monday's 118-111 win over the Hornets while dealing with swelling in his left knee, marking only the third absence of the season for the veteran guard. While Fred Hoiberg indicated Tuesday that Wade's condition has improved, the Bulls won't have an update on his status until evaluating him on game day. In the event the Bulls to decide to keep Wade out for another game, Doug McDermott, who scored 11 points in 30 minutes Monday, would likely receive his second straight start at shooting guard.