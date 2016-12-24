Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Grabs December-best seven boards

Wade (migraine) went for 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during the Bulls' 103-91 loss to the Hornets on Friday.

The shot wasn't falling for Wade on Friday but he did grab seven rebounds, the most he's had so far in December. He has also tallied at least one steal in every game he's played in this month. Wade has shot below 35 percent from the floor in the last two games, so we'll see if he can turn that around on Christmas Day against San Antonio.