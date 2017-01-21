Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Held to four points in 20 minutes

Wade mustered up just four points (2-10 FG), three assists, three rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes during a 102-93 loss to the Hawks on Friday.

Wade was awful. He brought so little energy to the team, perhaps to conserve the fuel tank for Saturday's second leg of a back-to-back, and the Bulls suffered heavily as a result. When Wade isn't scoring with his signature bag of tricks, he offers very little else to the team. The three-time NBA champion is off to a dreadful start in January, shooting just 37.0 percent from the floor with a minus-4.7 plus/minus.