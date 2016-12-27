Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Leads Bulls with 21 vs. Indiana

Wade registered 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes during a 90-85 win against Indiana on Monday.

The veteran was excellent in the second half of the back-to-back, posting a full stat line and leading the team in scoring in a tight game against the Pacers. He did struggle a bit with his shot, however, and has generally had an up and down season from the field. At 44.2 percent, he is on pace to have the worst shooting season of his career.