Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Leads team with 26 in Game 5 loss
Wade scored 26 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 108-97 Game 5 loss to the Celtics.
Coach Fred Hoiberg essentially had Wade play point guard for the evening despite starting Isaiah Canaan in place of Rajon Rondo (thumb). The game flowed fairly smoothly through Wade for most of the game, until things fell apart in the fourth quarter. Wade let his frustration with the team's collapse boil over and a few choice words to a referee resulted in a technical foul. Despite the negative outcome, Wade recorded a double-double and flirted with a triple-double. Wade's playoff experience is invaluable to the team, and though one should expect strong games like this from the 11 -year vet, his stat line will reduce a bit if Rondo returns in Game 6.
