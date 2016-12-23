Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Looks ready to play Friday vs. Hornets

Wade (migraine) indicated that he felt better after warming up prior to Friday's game against the Hornets and will attempt to play, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Wade missed the Bulls' morning shootaround with the migraine, but after resting up during the afternoon, it appears he's made enough progress to give it a go Friday. The Bulls will probably check in with Wade to see how he's feeling periodically during the game, but it doesn't sound as though coach Fred Hoiberg has any plans to restrict his minutes or bring him off the bench. Even so, given that Wade is averaging a substandard 15.2 points and 4.6 assists per game in his last five appearances and will likely see plenty of defensive attention from lengthy Hornets wing Nicolas Batum on Friday, he may not make for as dependable of a lineup option as usual in DFS contests.