Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Migraine causes vision issues,

Wade lost some vision in his eye due to a migraine during Wednesday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports. However, the issue improved following the game.

Wade's status for the team's next contest Friday against the Pacers should be monitored in the coming days, as migraines can result in extended absences. More information should arise as the game draws closer, but Wade finished Wednesday's contest with 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block before being forced to leave.