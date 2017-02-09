Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Misses practice Thursday, questionable for Friday
Wade (illness) was held out of Thursday's practice and is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.
Wade continues to deal with a respiratory illness, which forced him to sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors. He's traveling with the team to Phoenix and depending on how he responds to treatment and another day of rest, he could be cleared in time for Thursday's contest. Look for his status to be updated after Friday's morning shootaround, but if both Wade and Jimmy Butler (heel) are able to play, Paul Zipser (ankle) and Michael Carter-Williams would likely head to the bench.
