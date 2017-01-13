Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Pours in 22 points in loss
Wade scored 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-6 FT) and added three rebounds three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during a 104-89 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.
Wade played the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday after sitting out the first. With Jimmy Buttler (illness) out, Chicago turned to Wade to turn in a vintage performance and he mostly delivered. He went 0-2 from beyond the arc, but was otherwise up to his old tricks -- post ups, mid-range fadeaways, quick cuts to the rim and, as usual, an endless array of pump fakes. Wade doesn't put up 25 a night anymore, but he's on a nice streak right now with three consecutive 20-plus point games.
