Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Probable Friday with migraine
Wade skipped the Bulls' morning shootaround due to a migraine, but is considered probable for the team's game Friday against the Hornets, ESPN.com's Nick Friedell reports.
Wade remained at the Bulls' team hotel to rest up while his team worked out, but assuming he's able to shake off the migraine before the evening rolls around, he should start at shooting guard and assume his usual high-minute role. The veteran's production has been trending down a bit lately, as he's averaging 15.2 points (on 42.9% shooting), 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
