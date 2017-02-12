Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Probable Sunday vs. Timberwolves
Wade (wrist) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Wade took a hard fall on both of his wrists during Friday's tilt against the Suns, but continued playing afterwards. As expected, he's listed as probable for Sunday's contest, though his status should be monitored. If he's unable to give it a go, Paul Zipser could draw the start in his place.
