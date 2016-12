Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Questionable to return Wednesday

Wade is dealing with a migraine, and conisdered questionable to return to Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Bulls' radio announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Wade had tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, one assists, and one block across 22 minutes before being forced out of the game. If he cannot return, his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Pacers.