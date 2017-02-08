Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Questionable Wednesday vs. Warriors

Wade is considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors due to illness, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wade missed the Bulls' morning shoot around due to his illness and is in danger of sitting out tonights' game as well. With Jimmy Butler (heel) already ruled out, Paul Zipser and Doug McDermott could see expanded roles in the game. Expect an update on Wade's status closer to gametime.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola