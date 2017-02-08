Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Questionable Wednesday vs. Warriors
Wade is considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors due to illness, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Wade missed the Bulls' morning shoot around due to his illness and is in danger of sitting out tonights' game as well. With Jimmy Butler (heel) already ruled out, Paul Zipser and Doug McDermott could see expanded roles in the game. Expect an update on Wade's status closer to gametime.
More News
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Game-high 31 points in Monday win•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Efficient from floor in road win•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will return to starting lineup Sunday•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Struggles against former teammates•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will come off bench Friday vs. Heat•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Scores 33 on second leg of back-to-back•