Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Questionable Wednesday with illness

Wade is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wade remained in the Bulls' team hotel during morning shootaround in order to recover from a respiratory illness, but the team is holding out hope that he might be healthy enough by the time the 10:30 p.m. ET tip off arrives. With Jimmy Butler (heel) already being ruled out, Wade would be in prime position for heavy usage if he's able to suit up, but the uncertainty surrounding his status may provide enough reason for those playing in DFS contests to steer clear of the 35-year-old. If Wade joins Butler in street clothes, Paul Zipser or Doug McDermott could enter the starting lineup.