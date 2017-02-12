Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Ruled out Sunday vs. Timberwolves

Wade (wrists) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Initially listed as probable for Sunday after falling on his wrists during Friday's loss to the Suns, Wade was downgraded to a game-time decision after he experienced increased swelling Sunday morning, and as tip off approached, the Bulls decided it was in the best interest of the veteran's long-term health to hold him out. According to Friedell, Wade will undergo X-rays on Sunday as the Bulls look to determine if he's dealing with any structural damage, and an MRI on Monday hasn't been ruled out if his swelling fails to subside. Along with Wade, Jimmy Butler (heel), Paul Zipser (ankle), and Nikola Mirotic (back) are also unavailable Sunday, leaving the Bulls with major voids in the backcourt and on the wing. Look for Jerian Grant and Denzel Valentine to assume most of Wade's minutes.