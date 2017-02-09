Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Warriors

Wade (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wade was listed as questionable for the contest after missing the team's shootaround earlier in the day due to a respiratory illness. He had an opportunity to see some relatively heavy offensive usage with Jimmy Butler already ruled out, but now the Bulls will be spread extra thin on the wing. Doug McDermott, Denzel Valentine, and Paul Zipster all figure to see much heavier workloads as a result. Wade's next chance to play will be Friday against the Suns.