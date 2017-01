Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Scores 20 in Saturday's OT win

Wade scored 20 points (6-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 overtime win over the Raptors.

The 39 minutes were a season high for the 34-year-old, but he was well rested after sitting out Monday due to a sore knee and playing only two games since. Wade's got his lowest scoring average since he was a rookie this season, but he's still proving to be a useful complement to Jimmy Butler in the Bulls' offense.