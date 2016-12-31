Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Scores 20 points in Friday's loss

Wade put up 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in a 111-101 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

It's the third 20-point outing in four games for Wade, who showed no ill effects after dealing with a migraine in the Bulls' previous contest Wednesday against the Nets. The Bulls announced prior to Friday's game that Wade will play in both halves of the team's back-to-back set, so expect to see the veteran back out there Saturday against the Bucks. While changes could be afoot in the Bulls lineup with the team now dropping below .500 on the season, it's likely that point guard Rajon Rondo and/or center Robin Lopez -- both of whom were benched for most of the second half Friday -- would be more at risk of losing their starting roles than Wade, who has been about as good as the team could have hoped this season. Wade is averaging 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.5 minutes per game, production that's roughly on par with what he provided in his final season with the Heat.