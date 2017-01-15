Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Scores 22 in Saturday's win

Wade scored 22 points (9-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 107-99 win over the Pelicans.

He's now scored at least 20 points in four straight games, but despite his hot streak -- or perhaps because they don't want to jeopardize it -- the Bulls will stick to the plan of having the 34-year-old Wade sit for the second game of back-to-back sets Sunday, just as they did earlier in the week.