Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Scores 24 in Christmas Day loss

Wade scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-100 loss to the Spurs.

It's the first time in five games that Wade has scored 20 or more points, as the 34-year-old appears to have hit a wall heading into the final days of 2016. Don't be surprised if the Bulls begin giving him some rest again, particularly when they're playing back-to-back games.