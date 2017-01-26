Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Scores 33 on second leg of back-to-back

Wade put up 33 points (14-24 FG, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 30 minutes Wednesday during a 119-114 loss to Atlanta.

Wade was awful last time these two teams faced, finishing with just four points in 30 minutes. He somehow brought his A-game despite playing 34 minutes the night before in Orlando, reaching deep into his bag of up-and-unders, pull ups, and pump fakes to dominate the second leg of a back-to-back at 35 years old. Expect the Bulls to find Wade a window of rest over the next few games, whether he sits out Friday against his old team the Miami Heat, or Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. If he plays both games, it's likely he won't play extended minutes.